PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 25

Nov 25 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The American economy turned in a better performance last
quarter than first thought, expanding at a 2.1 percent rate, the
government said on Tuesday. The improvement in inventory levels
was offset by a slight downward revision in consumer spending
last quarter. (nyti.ms/1kRsTxp)
- Turing Pharmaceuticals, which sparked a fury two months
ago by sharply increasing the price of a 62-year-old drug, said
on Tuesday it would not reduce the list price of that drug after
all. However, it said it would offer discounts of up to 50
percent to hospitals and would take other measures to help
patients afford the medicine. (nyti.ms/1YteENE)
- The Food and Drug Administration said it had approved
Portrazza from Eli Lilly, in combination with two forms
of chemotherapy, to treat patients with advanced squamous
nonsmall cell lung cancer, the most common type of lung cancer.
(nyti.ms/1kSItZG)
- On Tuesday, California Public Employees' Retirement System
disclosed for the first time that it paid $3.4 billion since
1990 to the biggest private equity managers on Wall Street,
including firms such as Carlyle, Blackstone and Apollo.
(nyti.ms/1PY6g5F)
- As early as 2000, the Japanese auto supplier Takata
manipulated test results on airbag inflaters, according
to a person with direct knowledge of internal company documents.
The data manipulation, whose details were first reported by The
Wall Street Journal, involved tests intended to demonstrate
compliance with automakers' design specifications, said the
person, who was not authorized to speak. (nyti.ms/1YteWnu)
- Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that the
state had come to an agreement to keep open an Alcoa
plant on St. Lawrence River after promising the company nearly
$70 million in state subsidies. The governor's announcement came
after several weeks of negotiations between New York officials
and Alcoa.(nyti.ms/1I9J4Am)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)