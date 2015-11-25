PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 25

Nov 25 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The American economy turned in a better performance last quarter than first thought, expanding at a 2.1 percent rate, the government said on Tuesday. The improvement in inventory levels was offset by a slight downward revision in consumer spending last quarter. (nyti.ms/1kRsTxp)

- Turing Pharmaceuticals, which sparked a fury two months ago by sharply increasing the price of a 62-year-old drug, said on Tuesday it would not reduce the list price of that drug after all. However, it said it would offer discounts of up to 50 percent to hospitals and would take other measures to help patients afford the medicine. (nyti.ms/1YteENE)

- The Food and Drug Administration said it had approved Portrazza from Eli Lilly, in combination with two forms of chemotherapy, to treat patients with advanced squamous nonsmall cell lung cancer, the most common type of lung cancer. (nyti.ms/1kSItZG)

- On Tuesday, California Public Employees' Retirement System disclosed for the first time that it paid $3.4 billion since 1990 to the biggest private equity managers on Wall Street, including firms such as Carlyle, Blackstone and Apollo. (nyti.ms/1PY6g5F)

- As early as 2000, the Japanese auto supplier Takata manipulated test results on airbag inflaters, according to a person with direct knowledge of internal company documents. The data manipulation, whose details were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, involved tests intended to demonstrate compliance with automakers' design specifications, said the person, who was not authorized to speak. (nyti.ms/1YteWnu)

- Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that the state had come to an agreement to keep open an Alcoa plant on St. Lawrence River after promising the company nearly $70 million in state subsidies. The governor's announcement came after several weeks of negotiations between New York officials and Alcoa.(nyti.ms/1I9J4Am) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)