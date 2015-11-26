PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 26

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
- The decline in impact of the day after Thanksgiving suggests a shift in the way consumers spend. They're going online more, and buying furnishings instead of sweaters. (nyti.ms/1PQ47KP)
- Volkswagen AG must recall more than 125,000 cars and pay $12.3 million in fines after South Korea's investigation found that the carmaker illegally manipulated an emissions device. (nyti.ms/1PQ4hSg)
- A broad investigation into corruption at Petrobras , Brazil's state-owned oil company, widened with the arrests of a sitting senator and one of the country's top finance executives. (nyti.ms/1PQ4lSb)
- A House report called the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau's methodology for determining discriminatory auto lending practices "junk science." (nyti.ms/1PQ4llf)
- Verizon Communications Inc is introducing a television ad encouraging people to enjoy family and friends rather than their small screens. (nyti.ms/1PQ4nJL) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.