PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 30

Nov 30 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- More people shopped online over the Thanksgiving weekend
than in brick-and-mortar stores, according to a closely watched
survey released by retail's biggest trade group, the National
Retail Federation. (nyti.ms/1RfTT5X)
- On Jan 6, at participating stores, Marvel will give away a
32-page comic that reprints 14 of the homage covers. "The
hip-hop variants were a really special initiative that caught
fire in the outside world," said Axel Alonso, the editor in
chief of Marvel. (nyti.ms/1RfU6Gk)
- In an effort to remake itself once again, Nokia
has turned to manufacturing the telecom equipment
that powers the mobile networks of global carriers like Deutsche
Telekom and China Mobile. That strategy will soon face its
biggest test when Nokia completes its $16.6 billion takeover of
its Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent in early 2016. (nyti.ms/1RfUfcE)
- Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers announced Sunday
that he would retire from professional basketball after the end
of this season, his 20th in the N.B.A. (nyti.ms/1RfUpAI)
- U.S. President Obama and more than 100 world leaders will
convene with thousands of diplomats on Monday on the outskirts
of Paris to open two weeks of intense negotiations aimed at
forging an accord that could begin to avert the most devastating
effects of global warming and redefine the economy of the 21st
century. (nyti.ms/1RfUvbN)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)