PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 3

Dec 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said on
Wednesday that economic conditions were ripe for the Fed to
start raising its benchmark interest rate this month, a move
that appears all but inevitable barring a sharp change in the
economic weather. (nyti.ms/1YJG2Hi)
- A federal judge has broken with what has been standard
practice in the government's multiyear crackdown on insider
trading in the hedge fund industry by sentencing a major
cooperating witness to spend time in federal prison as opposed
to a probationary sentence. (nyti.ms/1YJG55I)
- About 30 food companies on Wednesday announced plans to
add scanable codes to their packaging that consumers could use
to get information about ingredients, allergens and nutrition.
(nyti.ms/1YJGHs6)
- New official data showed that the Eurozone's dangerously
low inflation rate remained at an annual pace of 0.1 percent in
November. The European Central Bank's policy board is expected
to expand the stimulus program that it began in March - so far
with little to show for it. (nyti.ms/1YJIfT5)
- Andre Esteves, long the force behind BTG Pactual
, ceded financial control in the firm he founded to a
group of seven partners, the Brazilian investment bank said in a
regulatory filing on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1YJIjlQ)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)