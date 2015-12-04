PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 4

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a post defending his plans to give away 99 percent of his wife Priscilla Chan's and his shares in the company, said the couple were channeling their wealth through an L.L.C. instead of a more traditional foundation to give themselves maximum flexibility. (nyti.ms/1XMiZch)
- Donald Blankenship, former chairman and CEO of the Massey Energy Co, who was widely criticized after 29 workers were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010, was convicted Thursday of conspiring to violate federal safety standards. (bit.ly/1XMjkM8)
- Avon Products is in discussions to sell its North American business to a tough-nosed private equity firm as part of the cosmetics maker's efforts to turn around its fortunes, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1XMjuDq)
- In a historic transformation of the American military, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said on Thursday that Pentagon would open all combat jobs to women. (nyti.ms/1XMjNOC) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: