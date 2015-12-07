PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 7

Dec 7 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- With Volkswagen's emissions-cheating scandal
nearing an important milestone - the chief executive of the
German automaker is expected to deliver his first public update
on VW's internal investigations this week. Some critics doubt
Germany's willingness to be tough on the automaker.
- The Irish band U2 returned to Paris on Sunday night to
play the first of two shows that had been postponed in the wake
of the Nov. 13 terrorist attacks that left 130 people dead,
including 89 at the Bataclan, a music hall where the American
band Eagles of Death Metal were playing when it was stormed by
gunmen.
- Government opponents surged to a rare victory in Venezuela
on Sunday in key congressional elections framed by the country's
deep economic crisis, claiming a legislative majority for the
first time in years and handing a significant setback to the
heirs of former president Hugo Chavez and his socialist inspired
movement.
- The Justice Department plans to begin a far-ranging
investigation into the patterns and practices of the Chicago
Police Department, part of the continuing fallout over a video
released last month showing the police shooting of Laquan
McDonald, a person familiar with the case said Sunday.
