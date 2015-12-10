PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Fiat Chrysler is expected to pay the federal
government as much as $70 million in penalties for significantly
underreporting the number of death and injury claims tied to
potential defects in its cars, according to a person briefed on
the fine. (nyti.ms/1Q2aaML)
- On Wednesday, the board of directors at Yahoo
said that the company would pursue a spinoff of its core
Internet business, leaving the Alibaba stock in the old
company. (nyti.ms/1Q2aueo)
- Senators from both U.S. political parties on Wednesday
denounced huge overnight price increases for decades-old drugs
that have been made by some pharmaceutical companies lately,
calling them unconscionable and detrimental to patients. (nyti.ms/1Q2aATi)
- Cindy Whitehead, who oversaw a long, but ultimately
successful, effort to bring to market the first prescription
drug to enhance women's sexual drive, is leaving her post as
chief executive of Sprout Pharmaceuticals. (nyti.ms/1Q2dMOK)
- Under pressure to help Puerto Rico avoid a bond default on
Jan. 1, Senate Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday to
extend several forms of assistance to the island. But the
measure stopped well short of embracing proposals from the Obama
administration, which include giving Puerto Rico access to
bankruptcy court. (nyti.ms/1Q2emMD)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)