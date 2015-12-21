PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 21

Dec 21 The following are the top stories on the
- Governor Andrew M Cuomo of New York said on Sunday that he
would seek out and pardon thousands of people who were convicted
of nonviolent crimes as teenagers but have since led law-abiding
lives. (nyti.ms/1PjkfU4)
- In an astounding display of cultural and commercial
domination on a global scale - one with little precedent in the
history of Hollywood - the Walt Disney Company's "Star
Wars: The Force Awakens" earned roughly $517 million in
worldwide ticket sales, smashing multiple box office records. (nyti.ms/1RzhHmm)
- The Federal Aviation Administration plans to open a
website on Monday for a mandatory registration drone
registration program, aimed at improving safety by making people
more accountable for their use of remote-control flying
machines. (nyti.ms/1OFrQYr)
- The Egyptian government took the unusual step on Sunday of
releasing a 23-year-old student, Esraa al-Taweel, held on
charges of belonging to a banned Islamist movement, in a rare
bow to public pressure after photos of the student sobbing and
hobbling on crutches went viral on social media. (nyti.ms/1Ij5KP0)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)