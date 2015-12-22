PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 22

Dec 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Martin Shkreli, who was arrested last week on securities fraud charges, has been ousted from his second pharmaceutical company. KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, a California biotechnology company that Shkreli gained control of in November, announced on Monday that he had been terminated as chief executive and had resigned from his seat on the board on Thursday, the day he was arrested. (nyti.ms/1YsOL3J)

- After pushing Wal-Mart Stores Inc to remove high-capacity weapons from its shelves, Trinity Church on Wall Street is turning its attention to the sporting goods retailer Cabela's Inc. It wants Cabela's to stop selling weapons that can fire more than eight rounds without reloading. Trinity made the request in a shareholder proposal for the next annual meeting of Cabela's shareholders. (nyti.ms/1PhplOQ)

- A California judge on Monday rejected a petition to have the 92-year-old media mogul Sumner M Redstone interviewed by a geriatric psychiatrist as part of a legal battle over his mental capacity, calling the procedure "an unnecessary invasion of his privacy." (nyti.ms/1QDshsL)

- Federal authorities in the United States have arrested two businessmen on money-laundering and corruption charges in connection with energy contracts with Venezuela's government-operated oil company, a Justice Department official said Monday. (nyti.ms/1NzsYzl)

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that five more people became sick after eating at two more Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, dealing a further blow to the price of the company's shares. (nyti.ms/1JqnKlv)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)