PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 23

- Ford Motor Co is recalling about 313,000 older
Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis sedans because the
headlights may fail, the automaker said on Tuesday.(nyti.ms/1J3ToKK)
- Michael Hengel, editor of The Las Vegas Review-Journal,
announced his resignation on Tuesday, less than two weeks after
billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson bought the newspaper
and days after it published an article that was indirectly
critical of the new owners. (nyti.ms/1QKpqhe)
- On Tuesday, federal prosecutors charged Alonzo Knowles, a
young man from the Bahamas, with felony criminal copyright
infringement and identity theft in a scheme that they say pried
open the email accounts of a host of celebrities. (nyti.ms/1J3TCRW)
- Songkick, a concert listings and ticketing company based
in New York, has sued Live Nation Entertainment in
federal court, accusing the multibillion-dollar concert giant of
abusing its market power to control the sales of tickets through
musicians' websites and fan clubs. (nyti.ms/1mzoDTM)
- The Walt Disney Co is in talks with
Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Holdings Inc to
sell its stake in Fusion, the joint venture started by the two
companies two years ago, a person with knowledge of the
discussions said Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1V5E1Tu)
