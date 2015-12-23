PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co is recalling about 313,000 older Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis sedans because the headlights may fail, the automaker said on Tuesday.(nyti.ms/1J3ToKK)

- Michael Hengel, editor of The Las Vegas Review-Journal, announced his resignation on Tuesday, less than two weeks after billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson bought the newspaper and days after it published an article that was indirectly critical of the new owners. (nyti.ms/1QKpqhe)

- On Tuesday, federal prosecutors charged Alonzo Knowles, a young man from the Bahamas, with felony criminal copyright infringement and identity theft in a scheme that they say pried open the email accounts of a host of celebrities. (nyti.ms/1J3TCRW)

- Songkick, a concert listings and ticketing company based in New York, has sued Live Nation Entertainment in federal court, accusing the multibillion-dollar concert giant of abusing its market power to control the sales of tickets through musicians' websites and fan clubs. (nyti.ms/1mzoDTM)

- The Walt Disney Co is in talks with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Holdings Inc to sell its stake in Fusion, the joint venture started by the two companies two years ago, a person with knowledge of the discussions said Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1V5E1Tu) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)