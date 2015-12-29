PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 29

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The United States Department of Homeland Security said airport screeners may soon start accepting only licenses that meet federal standards, despite resistance from privacy advocates. (nyti.ms/1Jd3Pf4)
- U.S. Hedge fund managers have stunned investors with the depth of their losses this year, and pressure to perform better will be intense heading into 2016. (nyti.ms/1mfrB00)
- Pressured by low oil prices and costly wars in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia announced a sharp reduction in its 2016 budget on Monday to control a worsening deficit, which is steadily draining the kingdom's financial reserves. (nyti.ms/1IAacsB)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, a drug company whose business model has been under siege, announced on Monday that Michael Pearson, its chairman and chief executive, was on medical leave and that a team of executives would run the company while he was out. (nyti.ms/1OvLjka) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
