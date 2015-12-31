PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 31

Dec 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Puerto Rico will default on nearly $174 million in principal and interest payments on bonds on Friday, the first day of 2016, its governor said on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood that the island will face lawsuits from an array of creditors. (nyti.ms/1mTd7Tu)

- Comedian Bill Cosby, who has for decades been pursued by allegations of sexual misconduct, was charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania on Wednesday in a case that many people, including women who had come forward publicly, long thought prosecutors would never bring. (nyti.ms/1P1bEBd)

- Fox News once again dominated the competition in 2015, while CNN had significantly improved ratings and MSNBC had a slight bounce in viewers. (nyti.ms/1YPWqJy)

- After a tug of war between activist investor Carl Icahn and the Bridgestone Corp, the auto-parts retailer Pep Boys on Wednesday officially picked its suitor. Icahn Enterprises LP won the bidding for Pep Boys, announcing a definitive agreement to buy the chain in an all-cash deal for $18.50 a share, or roughly $1 billion. (nyti.ms/1NSky62)

