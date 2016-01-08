PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Breaking from its industry rivals, Campbell Soup Co will become the first major food company to begin disclosing the presence of genetically engineered ingredients like corn, soy and sugar beets in its products. Campbell is also breaking with its peers by calling for federal action to make mandatory a uniform labeling system of foods that contain such ingredients, commonly known as GMO labeling. (nyti.ms/1kReqAD)

- Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn disclosed on Thursday in a court filing that a brokerage account containing $45 million had been used to secure a $5 million bond posted by former Turing Pharmaceuticals chief Martin Shkreli, after his Dec. 17 arrest on securities fraud charges. (nyti.ms/1mK0WYM)

- The Obama administration said Thursday that 11.3 million people had signed up for health insurance so far during the Affordable Care Act's third open enrollment period, with indications of a strong desire for coverage among young adults and others who were not enrolled last year. The current open enrollment period ends Jan. 31. (nyti.ms/1K1esfQ)

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its operating profit rose about 15 percent in the fourth quarter, far less than the almost 80 percent during the third quarter. The results showed that the South Korea-based company was vulnerable to the global weakness in demand for electronics despite dominating the crucial memory-chip and display markets. (nyti.ms/1ITTFQo)

- Relativity Media on Thursday said actor Kevin Spacey would become chairman of its Relativity Studios unit and Spacey's business partner, Dana Brunetti, would become president. (nyti.ms/1ZRbbJs) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)