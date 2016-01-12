PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- London-listed pharmaceutical company Shire PLC won over its fellow drug maker Baxalta on Monday in a deal valued at about $31 billion. The combination would create a giant in the treatment of rare diseases. (nyti.ms/1PoRSj9)

- Chris Hughes, the Facebook co-founder who bought The New Republic in 2012 and prompted a revolt among staff members and contributors when he tried to remake it, said on Monday that he had decided to put the magazine up for sale. (nyti.ms/1PoRjG9)

- Some leading pharmaceutical companies are joining forces in an effort to speed the testing of new types of cancer drugs that harness the body's immune system to battle tumors. The cooperative effort, announced on Monday, will include Amgen , Celgene and some smaller companies. (nyti.ms/1PoRst4)

- Grindr, the popular dating and social networking app for gay men, said on Monday said it had sold a majority stake to the Beijing Kunlun Tech Company, a Chinese gaming company, valuing the six-year-old start-up at $155 million. Beijing Kunlun will acquire 60 percent of Grindr, with the remainder to be owned by Grindr employees and Joel Simkhai, the company's founder. (nyti.ms/1PoRO2I)

- Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp , and the former model Jerry Hall got engaged over the weekend and announced their pending nuptials Tuesday in the classifieds of a newspaper he owns. (nyti.ms/1PoRTna) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)