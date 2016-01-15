PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 15

Jan 15 The following are the top stories on The
- Goldman Sachs Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to
a civil settlement of up to $5 billion with federal prosecutors
and regulators to resolve claims stemming from the marketing and
selling of faulty mortgage securities to investors. (nyti.ms/1SRmEqk)
- The Obama administration will announce on Friday a halt to
new coal mining leases on public lands as it considers an
overhaul of the program that could lead to increased costs for
energy companies and a slowdown in extraction, according to an
administration official. (nyti.ms/1SRmKhz)
- The United States government on Thursday pledged to
expedite regulatory guidelines for autonomous vehicles and
invest in research to help bring them to market. (nyti.ms/1SRmPSx)
- The French government said on Thursday that tests on
exhaust emissions of nearly two dozen cars made by Renault
and other automakers had found that "several" of the
cars violated the country's air-quality standards. (nyti.ms/1SRmVtp)
- The board of American Apparel, a struggling
retailer that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, has
rejected a takeover offer from investors aligned with the
company's ousted founder, Dov Charney, according to a person
with knowledge of the situation. (nyti.ms/1SRmZth)
