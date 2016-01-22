PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 22

Jan 22 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Decline of oil prices over the past two years failed to deliver the usual economic benefits. As oil prices have fallen to levels not seen since 2003; sagging below $27 a barrel on Wednesday before rebounding to about $30 on Thursday- many experts now say they do not expect lower prices to bolster the domestic economy significantly in 2016. (nyti.ms/1K0CIUS)

- As Charter Communications Inc seeks approval for its $67.1 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House Networks, critics point that the combined company would have both the power and incentive to inhibit the future of streaming video. If approved, the proposed merger would create a powerful new force in the country's broadband market. (nyti.ms/1K0CMUG)

- JPMorgan Chase & Co paid Jamie Dimon, its chairman and chief executive, 35 percent more in 2015 than the previous year's compensation package, which was only narrowly approved by shareholders. (nyti.ms/1K0CRra)

- A federal appeals panel on Thursday rejected an effort by 27 states and dozens of corporations and industry groups to block the administration's signature regulation on emissions from coal-fired power plants. (nyti.ms/1K0CWeB)

- The heated battle between Airbnb, the popular room-sharing app, and the hotel industry is playing out in city halls across the country, including those in New York and Los Angeles, which have either passed or are considering restrictions on the service. (nyti.ms/1K0DgKs)