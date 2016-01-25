PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25

UPDATE 2-Lotte Chem looking into acquiring Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
* Industry source says bidding process has started for JAC (Adds comment, detail)
- Avocados From Mexico and two other advertisers - Skittles and Wix.com - have decided to return to the Super Bowl, indicating that live television remains important for advertisers. (nyti.ms/1WIMWLr)
- Traders and portfolio managers worry that sophisticated institutional investors, who generally tend to take a long-term view, have been the ones driving the selling over the past six months. (nyti.ms/1Nu7j86)
- Whether or not negotiators reach a pact by Feb. 1 on how companies such as Google and Facebook use Europeans' online data, Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who chairs the group of European data protection regulators as well as France's watchdog called the CNIL, is in a position to propel privacy protection efforts. (nyti.ms/1ZMrViZ)
- Twitter will undergo a major overhaul of its top ranks in the next few weeks, from its eight-member board to key executives in engineering and product. (nyti.ms/23mTROW) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
DAVOS, Jan 19 Britain's government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector after Britain exits the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.