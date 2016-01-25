PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25

Jan 25 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Avocados From Mexico and two other advertisers - Skittles and Wix.com - have decided to return to the Super Bowl, indicating that live television remains important for advertisers. (nyti.ms/1WIMWLr)

- Traders and portfolio managers worry that sophisticated institutional investors, who generally tend to take a long-term view, have been the ones driving the selling over the past six months. (nyti.ms/1Nu7j86)

- Whether or not negotiators reach a pact by Feb. 1 on how companies such as Google and Facebook use Europeans' online data, Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who chairs the group of European data protection regulators as well as France's watchdog called the CNIL, is in a position to propel privacy protection efforts. (nyti.ms/1ZMrViZ)

- Twitter will undergo a major overhaul of its top ranks in the next few weeks, from its eight-member board to key executives in engineering and product. (nyti.ms/23mTROW) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)