PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Even as petroleum prices plummet and the kingdom burns through its financial reserves, the Saudis are betting they can win an oil war of attrition. (nyti.ms/1PUnxsX)

- A report from the New York attorney general portrays a complex business in which technologically adept ticket brokers are able to profit at the expense of ordinary fans. (nyti.ms/23vhOnh)

- Gilead Sciences may face legal action in Massachusetts unless it drops prices for its hepatitis C drugs. In California, it is being sued over patents for an H.I.V. treatment. (nyti.ms/1KcfUBy)

- The quarter was another blockbuster for Facebook Inc and its shares jumped in after-hours trading. (nyti.ms/1SLtQoO) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)