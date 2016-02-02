PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2

Feb 2 Following are the top stories on The New
York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Wall Street got its first glimpse of the financial details
of a new conglomerate called Alphabet Inc on Monday.
Revenue increased 24 percent in the most recent quarter,
positioning the outfit formerly known as Google to become the
world's most valuable company. (nyti.ms/1KT4MVb)
- A former Yahoo! Inc manager, who lost his job,
filed a suit in California on Monday saying the system, which
has been used to fire hundreds of employees, is discriminatory
and violates the law. (nyti.ms/1PRp3lI)
- American International Group Inc is sticking with
a strategic plan that aims to streamline the company but falls
far short of calls from activist shareholders like Carl Icahn to
break into three. (nyti.ms/1Q9pvWz)
- SFX Entertainment Inc, the company created four
years ago to capitalize on the popularity of dance music
festivals, declared bankruptcy on Monday, after a troubled year
in which the company's founder abandoned a takeover bid and its
stock plunged by more than 95 percent. (nyti.ms/1Pc7Ld6)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)