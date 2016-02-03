PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- State-owned China National Chemical Corporation is nearing a deal to acquire Syngenta AG of Switzerland, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of agriculture chemicals and seeds, people with knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/20oMHe5)

- Facing investor demands for action, Yahoo! Inc said it would lay off workers and explore possibilities that include sale of some assets. (nyti.ms/1o4MThi)

- Experts on financial distress told lawmakers in Washington that Puerto Rico's financial troubles are so complex that bankruptcy alone would not solve them, and might make them worse. (nyti.ms/1SEM5uV)

- After a bitter face-off for more than a decade between Argentina and a group of disgruntled New York hedge funds, both sides have come to the negotiating table with fresh hopes of a resolution. (nyti.ms/1PyGjtJ)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)