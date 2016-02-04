PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Bad debts have been a drag on economic activity ever since
the financial crisis of 2008, but the threat appears to be
rising, and China is the biggest source of worry. (nyti.ms/1R4rZdL)
- In the latest sign that automakers are still struggling to
understand the scope of the Takata Corp airbag crisis,
Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it would
expand its recall by more than a third in North America. (nyti.ms/1Qe1dL0)
- Media mogul Sumner Redstone, under pressure from
shareholders and facing a lawsuit challenging his mental
competence, has resigned as executive chairman of CBS Corp
. The company's board announced on Wednesday that it had
appointed Leslie Moonves, the CBS chief executive, as his
successor. (nyti.ms/1Pjg5YI)
- State-owned China National Chemical Corporation, known as
ChemChina, has clinched a deal to buy Syngenta AG, a
giant in farm chemicals and seeds, for $43 billion, underscoring
China's desire to secure a sustainable food supply for its
population of 1.4 billion people. (nyti.ms/20aIIMT)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)