PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 5

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Martin Shkreli, former chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, who is facing federal securities fraud charges, repeatedly exercised his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination, infuriating members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. (nyti.ms/1PmEdtp)
- Symantec Corp said on Thursday it had taken a $500 million investment from the investment firm Silver Lake Partners, as the company moves to focus on its core security software and services. (nyti.ms/1KtL5bC)
- A deal about to close on Wall Street illustrates just how much some investors are willing to give up to gain a piece of the hottest start-up. Wealthy clients of Morgan Stanley are piling into a special fund that gives them a chance to bet on Uber. The fund, called New Riders LP, is a lesser-known contribution to the billions of dollars in capital that Uber, the private ride-sharing company, has been raising in recent months. (nyti.ms/1R8kHWm)
- In a case that echoes the Takata Corp airbag recalls, automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall about five million vehicles worldwide to fix a defect in an airbag component known for years but left unaddressed. Continental Automotive Systems, the German supplier that manufactures electronic components that control car airbags, has been aware of a defect in some units since January 2008. (nyti.ms/1UPHsgB)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.