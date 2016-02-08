PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 8

Feb 8 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European officials knew that Volkswagen diesels fell short of pollution limits years before the company became engulfed in an emissions cheating scandal, records show. (nyti.ms/1Q4pqcI)

- Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Credit Suisse, has asked the company's board to reduce his bonus, days after the Swiss bank reported a multi billion dollar loss in the fourth quarter. (nyti.ms/1Q4puZV)

- German banking regulator, known as Bafin, said on Sunday that it ordered a halt to financial transactions by Maple Bank, the German subsidiary of Maple Financial Group of Canada, that played a prominent role in attempts by the Porsche family to take over Volkswagen several years ago. (nyti.ms/1KAif9E)

- The infighting among lawyers for the plaintiffs suing General Motors over a flawed ignition switch intensified after one who helped uncover the defect, Lance Cooper, sharpened his attacks against another who is heading the case, Robert C Hilliard. (nyti.ms/1XcNysZ)