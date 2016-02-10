PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The turmoil engulfing Viacom deepened on Tuesday
as weak earnings and concern over the company's leadership sent
shares down more than 21 percent, the lowest level in more than
five years. (nyti.ms/1oqxkRp)
- Speeding past Wall Street's expectations, Disney
on Tuesday reported a 28 percent increase in quarterly profit,
with the "Star Wars" franchise as the primary engine. (nyti.ms/20KcJZt)
- US Foods disclosed on Tuesday that it intended
to go public, less than a year after its planned merger with a
rival, Sysco, collapsed because of opposition from
government regulators. (nyti.ms/23W2hgH)
- Barclays said on Tuesday that Paul H. Compton,
who most recently served as JPMorgan's chief
administrative officer, would join Barclays in May as chief
operating officer. (nyti.ms/1TRoh7O)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)