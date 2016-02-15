PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15

Feb 15 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Prosecutors claim that the Porsche holding company misled investors in 2008 on its plan to take over Volkswagen , sending VW stock soaring. The criminal trial in Germany has shed new light on how a billionaire family acquired ultimate power at Volkswagen in the years leading up to the carmaker's emissions-cheating crisis. (nyti.ms/1KQku8M)

- Japan's economy shrank in the final three months of 2015, the government said on Monday, undergoing a more severe contraction than experts had expected amid signs that global growth was stalling. (nyti.ms/1KjYymM)

- HSBC Holdings Plc said on Sunday that it would keep its headquarters in Britain after announcing plans last year to review whether to move its home. The bank, which is based in London but generates more than half of its earnings in Asia, announced a formal review in April, citing increasing regulatory requirements and a tax that had hit banks based in Britain particularly hard. (nyti.ms/1Sr965Y) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)