PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 16

Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Paragon Offshore Plc, which operates offshore drilling rigs from the Gulf of Mexico to the North Sea, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Over the last 16 months, about 60 oil and gas companies have filed for bankruptcy as commodity prices slide, and that figure is expected to double in the coming months if prices remain low. (nyti.ms/1PNQeIO)

- Turmoil in global markets is making the yen rise in value again. That has resulted in big hits to the Japanese stock market and has raised worries among economists that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will not be able to deliver the economic growth his country needs to get back on track. (nyti.ms/1Tkti8n)

- Leo Van Munching Jr, whose stewardship of the importing company started by his father made the Dutch-brewed beer Heineken and its low-calorie sibling, Amstel Light, familiar brand names in the United States, passed away on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1mEhn8J)

- The multinational media and telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank said on Monday that it would buy back shares worth 500 billion yen ($4.36 billion), the biggest share repurchase it has ever made. (nyti.ms/1StTmiv) ($1 = 114.7500 yen) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)