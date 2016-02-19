PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 19

Feb 19 The following are the top stories on the
- China's foreign-exchange reserves have shrunk by nearly a
fifth since the summer of 2014, as Beijing has moved to shore up
the value of its currency. A year and a half ago, China held as
much as $4 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. The reserves
represented a symbolic trophy for China's leaders, who have
described them as the "blood and sweat" of the workers. (nyti.ms/1PUuzyE)
- Residents of the Porter Hill community in Los Angeles say
they worry that health problems will continue from the natural
gas leak that was discovered in October. Testing showed that air
quality had returned to normal, but for some angry residents,
nothing short of the gas field's closing will be enough. (nyti.ms/21cjxfj)
- Documents suggesting Volkswagen AG executives
knew of elevated diesel emissions in early 2014 could create
problems with regulators, car owners and stockholders. (nyti.ms/1PVcBMt)
- Fresenius Medical Care, The world's largest provider of
kidney dialysis equipment and services, has agreed to pay $250
million to settle thousands of lawsuits from dialysis patients
and their relatives claiming that the company's products had
caused heart problems and deaths. (nyti.ms/1ow12EZ)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)