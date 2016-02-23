PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating
whether a faulty blood-testing device may have compromised the
results of a clinical trial that led to the approval of Johnson
& Johnson's manufactured anti-clotting drug Xarelto,
that has been prescribed to millions of Americans since it
arrived on the market in 2011.(nyti.ms/1XJrCpC)
- Elected officials of the Atlantic city lashed out at Gov.
Chris Christie and other New Jersey officials on Monday, calling
their plan to take more control of the city's finances and the
power to renegotiate contracts with the police and fire
departments, fascist and hypocritical.(nyti.ms/1oyrJs3)
- The U.S. economy continued a strong rebound last year,
with unemployment falling by half since the depths of the 2008
recession, wages growing and consumer confidence at its highest
point in a dozen years, a White House report said on
Monday.(nyti.ms/1oEdHFG)
- While the F.B.I. is pursuing a narrow focus on creating an
alternative operating system for just one phone, Apple
is arguing its side as broadly as possible by framing the
government's request as a larger discussion of privacy and civil
liberties.(nyti.ms/1Q55AIZ)
