PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 25

- Apple engineers have begun developing new security measures that would make it impossible for the government to break into a locked iPhone using methods similar to those now at the center of a court fight in California, according to people close to the company and security experts.(nyti.ms/1p6kyHU)

- John Gleeson, a prominent federal judge and former prosecutor who handled one of Wall Street's biggest criminal cases, is set to become a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton, according to people briefed on the matter.(nyti.ms/21i0nbe)

- An advisory committee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has recommended that the regulator abandon its plans to limit the number of futures contracts a trader can hold on certain commodities, including oil and natural gas, according to a copy of the recommendation that was reviewed by The New York Times.(nyti.ms/21sDQoJ)

- A broad plan being put forward by the Treasury Department to ease Puerto Rico's financial crisis would put pension payments to retirees ahead of payments to bondholders - a move that some experts fear could rattle the larger municipal bond market.(nyti.ms/20WiLRF)