PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 29

- J. Michael Pearson has returned as the chief executive of Valeant Pharmaceuticals after two months of medical leave, setting him up for the challenge of restoring investor confidence in the embattled company. (nyti.ms/1T3KfFz)

- In a push for transparency since the 2008 financial crisis, regulators asked banks to clearly disclose and explain the terms of just about every financial product, including credit cards and mortgages. But overdraft practices still come with hidden costs and confusing terms, bank customers, lawyers and consumer advocates say. (nyti.ms/21CySGa)

- With a series of wins in key Republican primary states, and with the billionaire's expected strong showing when 12 states hold primaries or caucuses on Tuesday, the European media, like its American counterpart, is adjusting to the prospect of a seemingly unstoppable Trump juggernaut. (nyti.ms/215gO5i)

- The discovery of perfluorooctanoic acid, a toxic chemical linked in some studies to an increased risk for cancer and thyroid disease, in the Hoosick Falls, N.Y. has alarmed residents, some of whom are critical of officials' response. (nyti.ms/1UtjTw9)