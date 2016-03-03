PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3

March 3 The following are the top stories on the
- Former Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon, who was indicted on federal bid-rigging charges
accusing him of conspiring to suppress prices for oil and
natural gas leases, died in a car crash in Oklahoma City on
Wednesday morning. (nyti.ms/1oQTJqI)
- Volkswagen acknowledged on Wednesday that its
former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was given a memo in May
2014 that contained information about irregularities in the
emissions of its diesel cars, well over a year before the
company publicly admitted cheating on pollution tests.(nyti.ms/1QUPpne)
- Miramax, one of Hollywood's best-known independent film
and television labels, was acquired by the beIN Media Group, a
sports and media company headed by Qatari executive Nasser
Al-Khelaifi, the companies said on Wednesday.(nyti.ms/1poxOb4)
- Seeking to entertain the elusive millennial, Verizon
Communications and media powerhouse Hearst announced on
Wednesday the formation of a joint venture to develop
programming for young adults to watch on their phones. (nyti.ms/1Y3MWX0)
