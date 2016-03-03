PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3

March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, who was indicted on federal bid-rigging charges accusing him of conspiring to suppress prices for oil and natural gas leases, died in a car crash in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning. (nyti.ms/1oQTJqI)

- Volkswagen acknowledged on Wednesday that its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was given a memo in May 2014 that contained information about irregularities in the emissions of its diesel cars, well over a year before the company publicly admitted cheating on pollution tests.(nyti.ms/1QUPpne)

- Miramax, one of Hollywood's best-known independent film and television labels, was acquired by the beIN Media Group, a sports and media company headed by Qatari executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the companies said on Wednesday.(nyti.ms/1poxOb4)

- Seeking to entertain the elusive millennial, Verizon Communications and media powerhouse Hearst announced on Wednesday the formation of a joint venture to develop programming for young adults to watch on their phones. (nyti.ms/1Y3MWX0) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)