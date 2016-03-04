PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 4

March 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Google, Amazon, Facebook,
Microsoft and a parade of other technology companies
filed a barrage of court briefs on Thursday, aiming to puncture
the United States government's legal arguments against Apple
in a case that will test the limits of the authorities'
access to personal data.(nyti.ms/1RsxdeZ)
- Boeing has been invited to talks with Iranian
officials about modernizing Iran's aged commercial aircraft
fleet, the country's transport minister said Thursday, in what
could be a precursor to the biggest business arrangement with an
American company after more than three decades of
estrangement.(nyti.ms/1UDv9pW)
- With Brazil's economy tumbling and her campaign strategist
jailed, President Dilma Rousseff now confronts a report that a
senator from her party will accuse her in a plea deal. (nyti.ms/1SmRp6W)
- In a significant consolidation of movie theater holdings,
AMC Entertainment will acquire Carmike Cinemas
for about $737 million in cash, forming the country's largest
chain with more than 600 theaters, the companies said on
Thursday.(nyti.ms/1Qv04D2)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)