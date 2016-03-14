PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 14

March 14 The following are the top stories on
- Democrats in the Senate said they would introduce two
bills on Monday to give Puerto Rico broad powers to shed some of
its $72 billion of bonds while also giving its public workers'
pensions priority over the bonds. (nyti.ms/22ex8De)
- U.S. Federal Reserve officials will gather in Washington
on Tuesday and Wednesday to debate whether a bumpy start to the
year is now in the past, clearing the way for higher interest
rates. (nyti.ms/1M1oJPx)
- Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell Strategic
Hotels and Resorts to Anbang Insurance Group, in a deal valued
at $6.5 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the
deal who was not authorized to comment. (nyti.ms/1M1oTGN)
- CBS's decision to expand the announcement of the
N.C.A.A. men's basketball tournament field to a two-hour program
backfired on Sunday when the full field was leaked and
circulated online early in the show. (nyti.ms/1M1pSqu)
