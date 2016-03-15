PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15

March 15 The following are the top stories on
- A fired Volkswagen AG employee in Michigan
contends that employees erased electronic files as U.S.
officials were investigating its emissions cheating. (nyti.ms/1RihVPN)
- China's Anbang Insurance Group hopes to expand its hotel
empire with an unsolicited bid to acquire Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide's, hoping to derail Starwood's $10.8
billion cash-and-stock merger with Marriott International Inc
that is set to be considered by shareholders of both
hotel operators this month. (nyti.ms/1QTxkTk)
- As China's economy slows after more than two decades of
breakneck growth, strikes and labor protests have erupted across
the country. Factories, mines and other businesses are
withholding wages and benefits, laying off staff or shutting
down altogether. Worried about their prospects in a gloomy job
market, workers are fighting back with unusual ferocity. (nyti.ms/1Riin0C)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is adding a little robo to
its investment management business, buying Honest Dollar, a
digital retirement savings tool aimed at millions of
small-business employees who do not have access to traditional
employer-sponsored savings plans. (nyti.ms/1Riiwkt)
- The Obama administration is expected to withdraw its plan
to permit oil and gas drilling off the southeast Atlantic coast,
yielding to an outpouring of opposition from coastal communities
from Virginia to Georgia but dashing the hopes and expectations
of many of those states' top leaders. (nyti.ms/1QToghl)
