PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 17

- House lawmakers tangled on Wednesday with Richard Cordray,
director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, accusing
it of overstepping its bounds in overseeing areas as various as
payday loans, mandatory arbitration clauses and discrimination
in the auto market. (nyti.ms/1SUR2ke)
- Founders Fund, the venture capital firm co-founded by the
billionaire Peter Thiel, has raised more than $1 billion for its
latest investment fund, a person with knowledge of the matter
said Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1SUR6k8)
- Pershing Square Capital Management, William Ackman's $12
billion hedge fund, sold 20 million shares in food and beverage
company Mondelez International Inc. (nyti.ms/1SURb7b)
- In a budget meant to appeal to voters before a looming
referendum, Britain's chancellor of the Exchequer, George
Osborne, on Wednesday mainly offered tax breaks, while warning
the public against the risks of opting to quit the European
Union. (nyti.ms/1SURgba)
