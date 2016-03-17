PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House lawmakers tangled on Wednesday with Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, accusing it of overstepping its bounds in overseeing areas as various as payday loans, mandatory arbitration clauses and discrimination in the auto market. (nyti.ms/1SUR2ke)

- Founders Fund, the venture capital firm co-founded by the billionaire Peter Thiel, has raised more than $1 billion for its latest investment fund, a person with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1SUR6k8)

- Pershing Square Capital Management, William Ackman's $12 billion hedge fund, sold 20 million shares in food and beverage company Mondelez International Inc. (nyti.ms/1SURb7b)

- In a budget meant to appeal to voters before a looming referendum, Britain's chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, on Wednesday mainly offered tax breaks, while warning the public against the risks of opting to quit the European Union. (nyti.ms/1SURgba) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)