PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Citigroup report on 20 nations said pension obligations, much of them unfunded, amounted to nearly twice the countries' total national debt. (nyti.ms/1R2bBtV)

- After failing to obtain approval for its Keystone XL oil sands pipeline, TransCanada Corp said on Thursday that it would buy the Columbia Pipeline Group for $10.2 billion. (nyti.ms/1R2ccM2)

- Abengoa SA's global ambitions are now the source of its troubles as it tries to avoid what would be the largest bankruptcy in Spanish corporate history. (nyti.ms/1R2bzlF)

- Gustavo Martinez, the chief executive of the advertising agency J. Walter Thompson, who was accused last week of racist and sexist behavior in a lawsuit that raised questions about the culture of Madison Avenue, has resigned. (nyti.ms/1R2bFKc) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)