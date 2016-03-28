PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt, Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
* Mallinckrodt and Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- California lawmakers have reached a tentative deal to raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022, potentially signaling the biggest advance yet in a campaign to increase pay for low-income workers that has reverberated in the Democratic presidential contest and in cities across the country. (nyti.ms/1TdsenF)
- Global news organization Al Jazeera said on Sunday that it would cut an estimated 500 positions as part of a reorganization that it attributed to shifts in the media landscape. (nyti.ms/1RvGNOR)
- Israel's High Court of Justice struck down on Sunday a deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached in December to enable the development of a major offshore natural gas field. (nyti.ms/1qaqKiB)
- Ben Gray, the co-head of TPG Capital in Asia, will leave the American private equity firm amid reports that he is setting up his own Australia-focused investment firm. (nyti.ms/1RzaZeb)
- Charter Communications is poised to gain F.C.C. approval to join with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, and streaming looms large in the deal. (nyti.ms/1pTerHS)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
* Mallinckrodt and Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)