PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29

- The Justice Department said on Monday that it had found a
way to unlock an iPhone without help from Apple,
allowing the agency to withdraw its legal effort to compel the
tech company to assist in a mass-shooting investigation. (nyti.ms/25t5IvW)
- A federal judge in San Juan on Monday threw out a new tax
that Puerto Rico had tried to impose on the American retailing
giant Walmart, calling it unlawful. (nyti.ms/1UytSBU)
- On Monday, federal prosecutors charged Andrew Caspersen, a
Wall Street executive, in a criminal complaint with securities
and wire fraud in what they called a "brazen" scheme to defraud
investors - including a foundation affiliated with a major New
York hedge fund - of up to $95 million. (nyti.ms/1LVPyot)
- Pandora Media replaced Chief Executive Brian
McAndrews with Tim Westergren, a co-founder of Pandora and its
former chief strategy officer. (nyti.ms/25tvmkp)
- Dell has agreed to sell its Perot Systems subsidiary,
which provides information technology services to hospitals and
governments, to the Japanese technology company NTT Data
for almost $3.1 billion. (nyti.ms/1qcJVIQ)
