PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 30

- Spotify is about to close on a $1 billion deal that would double the amount of financing the music-streaming company has raised since its founding a decade ago.(nyti.ms/1Y0e4FW)

- With an eye to President Obama's legacy and his own, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew on Wednesday will hail the success of economic sanctions against Iran and other global offenders, but warn that their overuse could threaten the primacy of the United States and the dollar in the world economy. (nyti.ms/1RxQI6v)

- Attorneys general from Massachusetts and the Virgin Islands announced Tuesday that they would join Eric T. Schneiderman, New York's attorney general, in his investigation into whether Exxon Mobil lied in decades past to investors and the public about the threat of climate change. (nyti.ms/25vu6x0)

- Hedge fund billionaire Louis M. Bacon's charitable foundation was a victim of a fraudulent scheme by Wall Street executive Andrew Caspersen, the foundation said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1q0sRG8)

- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said on Tuesday that the United States economy remained on track despite a rough start to the year because the drag from weak growth in other countries was being offset by lower borrowing costs. (nyti.ms/1WWD0Oi) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)