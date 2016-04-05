PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories on the
- The U.S. Treasury Department took new steps on Monday to
further curtail a popular type of merger in which an American
company buys a foreign counterpart, then moves abroad to lower
its tax bill. (nyti.ms/23clbP4)
- A group of hedge funds asked a federal court in San Juan
to freeze the assets of Puerto Rico's powerful Government
Development Bank, claiming it was insolvent and appeared to be
spending what cash it had left to prop up other parts of the
island's troubled government. (nyti.ms/1RB6sJm)
- Thomas Staggs, the favored contender to lead Walt Disney
Co after Robert Iger's retirement, unexpectedly
announced his departure on Monday, throwing succession at the
world's largest entertainment company into disarray. (nyti.ms/1S4Bc1x)
- Governor Jerry Brown of California signed a bill on Monday
that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022,
placing the state at the center of a closely watched economics
experiment. (nyti.ms/1RKoXYy)
