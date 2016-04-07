PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Blankenship, whose leadership of the Massey Energy Company catapulted him from a working-class West Virginia childhood into a life as one of the wealthiest and most influential men in Appalachia, was sentenced on Wednesday to a year in prison for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards. (nyti.ms/1RFepNQ)

- Governor Alejandro Padilla of Puerto Rico signed a bill that would allow him to declare a state of emergency and give him authority to halt payments on the island's crushing $72 billion debt. (nyti.ms/1SRvWl3)

- As Yahoo Inc asks potential bidders to submit first-round offers for its core business next week, it is also warning them about a troubling decline in revenue and profit, while obscuring the costs and cash flow of various business units. (nyti.ms/1TCU1OM)

- Reddit has in recent months started to address online abuse, and on Wednesday it took one of its bigger steps toward helping individuals gain some control over tormentors. The company said it would give people a blocking feature to shield themselves against harassment on the site. (nyti.ms/1N8XhL3)

- An owner of three Volkswagen AG dealerships filed a lawsuit against the carmaker over its rigged diesel vehicles, seeking compensation for lost sales suffered by more than 600 dealers in the United States. (nyti.ms/1oDP0bM)