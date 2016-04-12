PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 12

April 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- State and federal officials said on Monday that Goldman Sachs would pay $5.1 billion to settle accusations of wrongdoing before the financial crisis. However, buried in the fine print are provisions that allow Goldman to pay hundreds of millions of dollars less - perhaps as much as $1 billion less - than that headline figure. (nyti.ms/1UW8Hd8)

- Puerto Rico proposed a plan to restructure its debt, offering some creditors better terms than an earlier plan but falling well short of winning broad support. (nyti.ms/1ScB5qW)

- Two unions representing roughly 36,000 Verizon workers in the eastern United States have set a strike deadline of Wednesday morning, saying they have made little progress with management in the more than eight months since their most recent contracts expired. (nyti.ms/1UXpvQQ)

- Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas, who was indicted last year on state securities fraud charges, faced a new round of legal troubles on Monday after federal regulators accused him of misleading investors in a technology company. (nyti.ms/1Q3WqLq) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)