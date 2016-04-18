PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 18

April 18 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Amazon.com Inc is introducing new options to
subscribe to its Prime membership service on a monthly basis, a
change that could make the company's video service a tougher
competitor to Netflix. (nyti.ms/1SlVo21)
- SunEdison Inc, which grew from making chemicals
and components for solar modules to become a giant of the
renewable energy business, is preparing for bankruptcy,
according to a filing with regulators on Friday. (nyti.ms/1VcqtIZ)
- Jose Cuervo, a brand of tequila that is over two centuries
old, is preparing for an IPO, according to people with knowledge
of the matter. The family-owned Mexican company is working with
JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to prepare for the deal, said
the people, who asked not to be named because the process is
still private. (nyti.ms/1paaRrs)
- XIO Group, a private equity firm co-founded in 2014 by the
former head of BlackRock Alternative Investors for Asia Pacific,
said on Friday that it had agreed to acquire J.D.Power and
Associates for $1.1 billion from McGraw Hill Financial,
in what will be its biggest investment yet and its first in the
United States. (nyti.ms/1SUcNfC)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)