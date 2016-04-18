PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 18

April 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc is introducing new options to subscribe to its Prime membership service on a monthly basis, a change that could make the company's video service a tougher competitor to Netflix. (nyti.ms/1SlVo21)

- SunEdison Inc, which grew from making chemicals and components for solar modules to become a giant of the renewable energy business, is preparing for bankruptcy, according to a filing with regulators on Friday. (nyti.ms/1VcqtIZ)

- Jose Cuervo, a brand of tequila that is over two centuries old, is preparing for an IPO, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The family-owned Mexican company is working with JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to prepare for the deal, said the people, who asked not to be named because the process is still private. (nyti.ms/1paaRrs)

- XIO Group, a private equity firm co-founded in 2014 by the former head of BlackRock Alternative Investors for Asia Pacific, said on Friday that it had agreed to acquire J.D.Power and Associates for $1.1 billion from McGraw Hill Financial, in what will be its biggest investment yet and its first in the United States. (nyti.ms/1SUcNfC) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)