PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
- Theranos, the embattled blood-testing laboratory, said on Monday that federal officials were conducting a criminal investigation into the company, adding to a series of questions from officials about its inner workings. (nyti.ms/1XFJUI1)
- The Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a challenge to Google Inc's digital library of millions of books, turning down an appeal from authors who said the project amounted to copyright infringement on a mass scale. (nyti.ms/1SPoBzu)
- Argentina returned to global bond markets on Monday after a 15-year hiatus, unveiling the biggest sovereign issuance by an emerging-market nation in two decades as the government ends a prolonged feud with hedge funds in New York. (nyti.ms/1S71xjU)
- The British government outlined the central argument on Monday it hopes will persuade voters to stay in the European Union, publishing a detailed economic analysis finding that Britons will be poorer if they quit. (nyti.ms/1MECSCZ) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.