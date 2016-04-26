PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 26

April 26 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on
Monday that Joseph C. Papa, the head of the drug maker Perrigo
, would take over as chief executive, replacing the
embattled J. Michael Pearson. (nyti.ms/1rw0a4t)
- Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on
Monday not to recommend approval of Sarepta Therapeutics'
drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (nyti.ms/1rw0yjB)
- U.S. federal regulators on Monday moved to approve Charter
Communications ' $65.5 billion acquisitions of Time
Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, enabling the
creation of a new cable giant as the industry focuses more on
broadband as traditional TV declines. (nyti.ms/1UdpyHf)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)