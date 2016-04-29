PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Amazon on Thursday reported profit and revenue
that blew past analysts' expectations demonstrating the growing
market power of its core retail business and new cloud services
division. (nyti.ms/1YVZjEl)
- Core Media Group, the company behind the television shows
"American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," filed for
bankruptcy protection on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1NYS48X)
- Two employees of The New York Times, Ernestine
Grant and Marjorie Walker, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday
against the company, its chief executive and its chief revenue
officer, saying the company "has been engaging in deplorable
discrimination." (nyti.ms/1YVZmA7)
- Ford, the no 2 American carmaker, on Thursday
reported a record $2.5 billion in net income for the first three
months of the year, an increase of 113 percent and more profit
than in any other quarter in its 112-year history. (nyti.ms/1UkFMym)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)