PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 5

May 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tesla Motors said it was confident it could
accelerate production to meet high demand for its forthcoming
Model 3 electric vehicle, despite the departure of two top
manufacturing executives. (nyti.ms/1T2C7Gs)
- U.S. Federal safety regulators said long-term exposure to
environmental moisture and wide temperature fluctuations caused
airbags made by Takata to rupture violently. (nyti.ms/24z88I7)
- Tribune Publishing sent a letter to Gannett
saying its board had unanimously rejected the $815
million takeover offer, which included debt and other
liabilities and represented a significant premium above
Tribune's share price. (nyti.ms/1rWgFam)
- Chinese company Xintong Tiandi has won the right to sell
its leather goods under the iPhone trademark after years of
legal back-and-forth with Apple, according to an
article in Chinese state news media. (nyti.ms/1VKKPtk)
- The European Central Bank on Wednesday announced an end to
the 500-euro bank note, worth roughly $575, in a move aimed at
hampering cash transactions by drug dealers and money
launderers. (nyti.ms/1W9dSXo)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)