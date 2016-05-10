PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 10

May 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Foreign investment is sprouting along Ukraine's western
borders, but the country's recent history of strife has made
some companies hesitant to move in. (nyti.ms/1T7fTD8)
- As Washington remains deadlocked over a solution to Puerto
Rico's rapidly worsening debt crisis, Treasury Secretary Jacob
J. Lew traveled to the island on Monday to put human faces on
the dry numbers underlying its woes, seeking to pressure
Republicans in Congress to move quickly on a rescue package. (nyti.ms/1Wm6ad5)
- Takata, the Japanese airbag manufacturer at the
center of the largest auto safety recall in history, revised its
estimates of a profit in the latest fiscal year to a loss of
$120 million as the costs of the crisis mounted. (nyti.ms/1T2sLVG)
- Facebook scrambled on Monday to respond to a new
and startling line of attack by the website Gizmodo that accused
the social network of suppressing stories from conservative news
sources. (nyti.ms/1Ol84SX)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)