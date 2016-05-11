PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 11

May 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney's ESPN and Verizon announced Tuesday the settlement of a lawsuit that accused Verizon of breaching its contract with the sports network when it created a new cable package for its Fios television service last year. (nyti.ms/1T8gdS8)

- Eric E. Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google' parent company, Alphabet, may have unique insight into the multibillion-dollar lawsuit filed against his company by another Silicon Valley heavyweight, Oracle Corporation. (nyti.ms/1ZDotYT)

- Amid boos and catcalls, France's Socialist government forced an overhaul of the country's rigid labor laws through the National Assembly on Tuesday, hoping to bring down chronically high unemployment before elections next year. (nyti.ms/1sbZEsT)

- The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee demanded on Tuesday that Facebook explain how it handles news articles in its "trending" list, responding to a report that staff members had intentionally suppressed articles from conservative sources. (nyti.ms/1sbzI0z) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)