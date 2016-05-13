PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New details about a second attack involving Swift - the messaging system used by thousands of banks and companies to move money around the world - are emerging as investigators are still trying to solve the $81-million heist from the central bank of Bangladesh in February. (nyti.ms/1TaoQvA)

- Apple invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing service, moving for the first time into on-demand transportation in one of the largest-ever strategic investments by the iPhone maker. (nyti.ms/1XoatDE)

- Facebook, the largest social media network, published internal editorial guidelines on Thursday, the company's latest attempt to rebut accusations that it is politically biased in the news content it shows on the pages of its 1.6 billion users. (nyti.ms/1Nszlbm)

- Subaru, unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Inc, is recalling about 48,500 2015-17 Outback and 2016-17 Legacy models because the steering may fail, the automaker told federal regulators on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1sj6FYQ) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)